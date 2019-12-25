|
|
Daniel John Terveer Daniel J. Terveer,86, of St. Libory IL born Aug. 21 1933 in St. Libory, IL died Dec. 24, 2019at Aperion Care in Mascoutah. He was a retired coal miner, farmer and truck driver; a member of the St. Liborius Catholic Church; American Legion Post 683, St. Libory, IL; UMWA; and a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert B. and Mary C., nee Schroeder, Terveer, a son-in-law, Wayne Mueth, a brother, Art Terveer, a sister and brother-in-law, Rita (Roger) Rulevish and sister-in-law, Deloras Terveer. Surviving are his wife, Rosemary, nee Buss, Terveer whom he married in Lively Grove, IL on Feb. 6, 1957; his children, Kenneth (Beverly) Terveer, Charles (Pamela) Terveer, Jane Mueth (Duane Waeltz), Pamela (Daryl) Clerc; grandchildren, Tony Terveer, Chelsea (Tyler) Castiller, Travis (Ashley) Terveer, Lacey Terveer, Benjamin (Becky) Mueth, Jonathan (Holly) Mueth, Tyler (Ashley) Mueth, Andrew (Jenna) Mueth, William (Sarah) Mueth, Dylan Mueth, Jennine (Cody) Weber, and Elliot Clerc; step grandchildren, Tanya (Jeremy) Stanley, John (Whitney) Junger, Abby Junger; and great grandchildren and step great grandchildren; brothers, Roy Terveer, Robert (Diane) Terveer, Paul Terveer; sister, Estelle (Dan) Dalman; sister-in-law, Carol Terveer; and numerous nieces and newpews. Memorials may be made to the St. Liborius Cemetery Fund or Heartland Hospice or in the form of Masses. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 and from 9 to 10 AM Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the St. Liborius Catholic Church, St. Libory, IL.There will be a 4 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 am Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 withFather Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Liborius Catholic Cemetery, St. Libory, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 25, 2019