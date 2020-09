VETTER - Daniel "Hank" Vetter, of Hamburg, IL, passed away Thursday morning September 17, 2020, in his home. He was born on March 26, 1954. Visitation will take place Friday September 25, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Graveside Service will be Saturday September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Silver Creek Cemetery. Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf in charge of arrangements.



