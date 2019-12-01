Home

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
(618) 654-2133
Danielle Braun Obituary
BRAUN- Danielle J. Braun, age 47 of Highland, IL, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at her residence in Highland, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 03, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL . Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 03, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Chaplain Jeff Rush officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019
