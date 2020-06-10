Danielle Burcham Danielle Jean Burcham, 25, of West Plains, Missouri, died May 20 th , 2020. She was born September 8 th , 1994 in Belleville, Illinois. Danielle is preceded in death by Grandmother Patricia Louise Jackson of Collinsville, IL, Grandmother Wilma Jean Miller of Troy, IL, Grandfather Jerold Miller of Desoto, MO, Nephew Calvin Perez of Caseyville, IL She is survived by parents, Steve Burcham of Collinsville, IL, Tonia (John) Perez of Fairview Heights, IL. Grandparents, Robert Jackson of Collinsville, IL, Dave (Pat) Burcham of MO. Siblings, sister Sarah Burcham of Collinsville, IL, step-sister Marissa Perez of St. Louis, MO, step-brother Kory Perez of Caseyville, IL, Aunts, Cheryl (Hosea) Campbell of Edwardsville, IL. Uncles, Ty (Lisa) Jones of Keysport, IL, David Jones of Troy, MO, Kevin (Sherry) Burcham, Donnie (Dawn) Burcham of Troy, IL. Jerry (Amy) Miller of MS. Cousins, Jennifer (Andy) Spear, Jeralyn Spear of Troy, MO, Tasha Jones, Tommy Jones of Keysport, IL, Bonnie Burcham of SC, Cody Burcham of O'Fallon, IL, Nephews, Kory, Jenson, Jack Perez of Fairview Heights, IL. Niece, Olivia Mitchell of Fairview Heights, IL along with other family members and dear friends. Danielle had an interest in Harry Potter, Pokémon and was an avid reader. She loved kids as they loved her. She found a purpose in helping people in need. Memorials may be made to Illinois Center for Autism, Fairview Heights, IL Service: Memorial Service will be private at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois.