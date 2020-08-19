Danny Beard

Danny G. "Big Toad" Beard Sr. Danny G. "Big Toad" Beard, 59, of Pocahontas, IL, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his residence. Danny was born October 9, 1960 to Lester "Gene" and Hazel "Irene" (Nee Cruse) Beard at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL. He was Chairman of Bond County Board, and he was a member of BASS Fishing. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and even rode it to Sturgis one year. He liked to fish and have fish fry's, he loved to mow the lawn and bowl. He was a wonderful man who always had a smile on his face and would do anything for anyone. Danny was a great son, brother, father and grandfather, who loved spending time with his family. He loved his little buddy, Olaf. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Irene Beard; his daughter, Nichole Beard; brother, Dennis Beard; sisters, Sandy Gilomen, Suzie Erhle; niece, Christine Erhle; nephew, Jimmy Erhle. He is survived by his significant other, Jule Foster, Mulberry Grove, IL; children, Amanda (Adam) Evans, Pocahontas, IL, Danny G. (Sarah) Beard, Jr., Pocahontas, IL, Christopher (significant other, Elizabeth Kindhart) Beard, St. Jacob, IL; sisters, Jeannie (Dave) Fenton, Highland, IL, Debbie (Frank) Lucco, Pocahontas, IL; brother, Butch Beard, Pocahontas, IL; grandchildren, Nichole Evans, Hunter Beard, Alexis Beard; many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association
. Service: A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL. Meridith Funeral Home