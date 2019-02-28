Home

Danny Carl Turner Danny Carl Turner, age 67, of Alton, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born May 9, 1951, in Alton, the son of Carl F. and Elaine J. (Godar) Turner. Danny had retired from the Wood River Laborer's Local #338.He loved pets, especially dogs, he enjoyed baseball and was a loyal St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle on the River Road. Danny will be remembered as a great story teller, and he was always good for a laugh. Danny is survived by his significant other, Paulette Turner; three siblings and their spouses, Larry Turner, and his significant other, Brenda, of Alton, Vicki and Jon Miller of Godfrey, and Bobby and Mary Turner of AZ; a niece and her husband, Laura and Dominic D'Addezio of St. Louis; a good friend, Eva Horyn; and his dog, Jack. He is preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be donated to the Alton Area Animal Aid Association. An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com. Visitation: will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 12:30 pm until the time of service at 2:30 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Fr. Steven Janoski officiating. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements handled by ELIAS, KALLAL AND SCHAAF FUNERAL HOME, Alton, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019
