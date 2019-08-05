|
|
Danny Dean DeWitt Danny DeWitt, 52, of Fairview Heights, IL, formerly of Hillsboro, IL, died at his residence on Friday, August 2, 2019. Visit: Friends may call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at United Methodist Church in Gillespie from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Funeral: services are Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at United Methodist Church, Gillespie, IL with Rev. David Keuker officiating. Burial will be at Clear Springs Cemetery, Hillsboro, IL. Memorials are suggested to Mason DeWitt Educational Fund. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME, GILLESPIE, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 5, 2019