Home

POWERED BY

Services
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME LTD
203 E Elm St
Gillespie, IL 62033
(217) 839-2154
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
United Methodist Church of Gillespie
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Gillespie, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny DeWitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Dean DeWitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Dean DeWitt Obituary
Danny Dean DeWitt Danny DeWitt, 52, of Fairview Heights, IL, formerly of Hillsboro, IL, died at his residence on Friday, August 2, 2019. Visit: Friends may call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at United Methodist Church in Gillespie from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Funeral: services are Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at United Methodist Church, Gillespie, IL with Rev. David Keuker officiating. Burial will be at Clear Springs Cemetery, Hillsboro, IL. Memorials are suggested to Mason DeWitt Educational Fund. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME, GILLESPIE, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now