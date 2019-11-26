|
|
Danny Johnson Danny, 70, passed away the 20th of November 2019 at his home in Mascoutah, after battling with Lewy Body Dementia while surrounded by his family. Danny was born August 25, 1949 in Munich Germany to the late Paul and Pauline Johnson. While his father, Paul Johnson was stationed at Scott Air Force Base, Danny graduated from Mascoutah High School in the class of 67. He completed Florida Technical College in 1969 before he enlisted in the United States Army. He served in the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1972. Danny worked the next 35 years for the Federal Government and retired in September of 2005. Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Roxanna, and three children, Tina, Michelle and Jeremy Johnson; a grandson, Aiden Blake; two younger brothers, Richard (Beverly) and David Johnson, as well as nieces and nephews. Some of Danny's favorite pass times were riding his motorcycle, playing washers, spending time with his family, exercising, bowling, and watching his oldest daughter (Tina) swim in the Special Olympics. Even though Danny is no longer with us, his kind heart and playful spirit will live through us. In lieu of all other gifts, memorials in memory of Danny may be made to the , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Psalm 91:4 He will cover you with his feathers; you will take refuge under wings; His faithfulness will be a protective shield. Visitation: A private visitation will be held at Moll Funeral Home. Funeral: A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 3:30 PM at the American Legion Post 292, Mascoutah, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 26, 2019