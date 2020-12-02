Danny Kloss

December 15, 1935 - November 27, 2020

Highland, Illinois - Danny L. Kloss, 84, of Highland, IL, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at DePaul Hospital, in Bridgeton, MO.

He was born December 15, 1935, to Donald and Gertrude (nee Willmann) Kloss, in Grantfork, IL. On February 4, 1956, he married Rosemary Frey at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland.

Danny was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL and Knights of Columbus Council 1580, Highland, IL.

Danny enjoyed many trips to his cabin to hunt and fish. He was an avid card player, who also liked going for coffee with the guys every morning. Most of all, he loved his family, especially his time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Rosemary Kloss, Highland, IL; children, Russell (Diane) Kloss, Betty (Wayne) Henze, Robert (Sandra) Kloss, Roger (Linda) Kloss, all of Highland; grandchildren, Stephanie (Chris) Comrie, Christa (Jason) Bense, Ashley (significant other, Chris Haukap) Kloss, Thomas (significant other, Katie Friedel) Kloss, Melissa (Brian) Carey, Nicholas Kloss, Chelsey (significant other Jeremy Boeser) Kloss, Kaitlyn Kloss, Alisha Kloss, Dylan Kloss, Jacob Kloss, Braden (Andrea) Henze, Kyle (Kim) Kloss, Amber (Ryan) Tallman, Jeremy (Amy) Kloss, Emily (T.J.) Menard, Jamie (Patrick) Jacobs, Ryan Kloss; great grandchildren, Olivia, Colin, Augustus, Nora, Rosie, Joel, Amelia, Molly, MacKenzie, Blaine & Finley; siblings, Donald (Nancy) Kloss, Jr., LinetteTaylor, and Lucille (Donald) Rutz; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Gertrude Kloss; granddaughter, Brianne Henze; brothers and sisters, Lorraine Dresch, Delmar Kloss, Louise Schwartz, Lenora Rieke, and one brother at birth

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Educational Foundation.

Due to Covid-19, all services will be private.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store