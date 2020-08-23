BONE - Danny M. Bone, 73, of Granite City passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. Danny was born on September 4, 1946 in Granite City. In celebration of Danny's life, a private visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Private funeral services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Duff officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorial donations are suggested to the family. Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.



