1/
Danny M. Bone
09/04/1946 - 08/19/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONE - Danny M. Bone, 73, of Granite City passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. Danny was born on September 4, 1946 in Granite City. In celebration of Danny's life, a private visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Private funeral services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Duff officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorial donations are suggested to the family. Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved