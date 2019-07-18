Danny Stark Sr. Danny Wayne Stark Sr. passed away Sunday, July, 14th at the age of 72. He was born in East St. Louis to Mike and Mary Stark February, 21st, 1947. He married twice, having two children with Betty and four with Sherry. Danny was owner operator of several business throughout his life; most related to cars. He owned Stark Auto Body, many used car lots, a salvage yard and a furniture store. He could sell a car to someone needing a lawn mower. While he worked very hard and spent a lot of time working, he still found time to play. Danny was an avid corvette enthusiast, owning more than I can count in my lifetime. He loved going to small town picnics, back yard barbeques, enjoyed good music and time with family and friends and a good ham he really loved ham. Our Dad was all about fun; he was quick with a joke and could always make you smile, even when you wanted to cry. He loved the holidays and would go all out on his gatherings. You could always count on a unique gift when It came to my Dad; twice in my adult life he bought me a duck for a birthday and Easter gift. As adorable as Huey and Daffy were, I had to draw the line and say no more live stock. I don't think he was happy having to keep the billy goat he bought me. Danny was preceded in death by his son that was his partner in crime Danny Stark Jr; his mother Mary Stark nee Grams; his father Mike Stark; two brothers Jerry Lee Stark & Robert Joseph Stark and previous wife and mother of his children Betty Stark. Surviving are his five daughters Michelle Magac, Dawn Bunfill, Amy Neal, Angie Stark and Tammy Burgess; seventeen grandchildren Terry, Jeff & Jordan Stark, Katlyn Chandler, Shawn & Emily Magac, Gregory & Chase Powers, Kara Schifferdecker, Sydeee Twardoski, Zada, Seth, & Ayden Neal, Kayden & Cameron Stark, Skyler Wilson, and Kynleann Burgess; nine great grandkids Xander, Vincent, Savanah, & Brooke Stark, Aryella King, Ryleigh & Raelynn Chandler, Aaron Powers, Arabella Britcher; Previous wife and mother of his children Sherry Stark. A brother and sister Michael & Mary Ann Stark and many nieces, nephews. "He loved his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, fast cars, good music and pretty ladies." Memorials maybe made to the family, C/O Dawn Bunfill for expenses. Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home with Rev. Charles West officiating. Internment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 18, 2019