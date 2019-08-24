Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
206 South Richland Street
Freeburg, IL 62243
(618) 539-3121
HARDING - Daren L. Harding, 53, of Freeburg, IL, passed away August 22, 2019. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Fri., Aug. 30, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Sat., Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL. Funeral services at 11 a.m. Sat., Aug. 31, 2019 at the church. Burial at St. Paul's Cemetery, Freeburg, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 24, 2019
