Daren Harding Daren L. Harding, 53, of Freeburg, IL, born December 11, 1965, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his residence. Daren was a devoted father, husband, brother, and son. He was a custodian for O'Fallon District 90 Marie Schaefer Elementary School. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and BBQ grilling. He enjoyed sitting by his pool listening to music, whether classic rock or 70's country. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and always had a story or memory to share. Daren will be deeply missed by those who loved him. His family will miss his infectious smile, sincere laugh, and the sparkle in his blue eyes. He is preceded in death by his father, Darrell L. Harding. He is survived by his wife, Gina Harding, nee Galluccio; a daughter, Sierra Harding; his mother, Gwendolyn S. Menz, nee Bell; a sister; Jayme (Dan) Reida; a stepson, Steven Chorma; his stepfather, Bill Menz; stepbrothers and one stepsister; and five nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Earl Crecelius officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul's Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019