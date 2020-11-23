1/1
Darian Woods
1997 - 2020
March 24, 1997 - November 19, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Darian Alexander Woods, 23, passed away at his home in Collinsville, IL, on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Darian was such a kindhearted, loving person to everyone he was close to. He always knew how to make you laugh and was such a kind gentle soul. His laugh was the best. He had such a forgiving heart which was truly amazing. He loved his girlfriend, Lauren, with all he had. As Darian would always say...Be safe bro, or I'm on my way.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Todd Farnworth.
Darian is survived by his parents, Jody Woods and Lisa Farnworth, his stepfather, Bryon Callahan, his brother, Devin Woods, his half brother, Logan Roberts, his stepbrother, Tyler Callahan, his stepsister, Lily Callahan, his girlfriend, Lauren Swearingen, his maternal grandparents, Roger and Jane Estes, his paternal grandparents, Kathryn Barbeau and Juan Woods, his Uncle, Demian (Angie) Farnworth, his Aunt, Leah Woods, his Uncle, Eric Olson, and several loving great aunts, great uncles, cousins, and friends
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made out to Darian's Go Fund Me page, www.gofundme.com/f/darian-woods-funeral-fund
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Herr Funeral Home, located at 501 W. Main St. Collinsville, IL 62234
A private burial will be held at St. Johns Cemetery in Collinsville on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Herr Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-0187
