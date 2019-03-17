Darlene Boyer Darlene Boyer, nee Welsh, age 74, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on September 21, 1944 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Bethesda Southgate, St. Louis, MO. Darlene worked at Venture in the jewelry department in Fairview Heights, IL and at First Bank in Swansea, IL. She loved going on vacation to Gulf Shores, reading, camping and the Hallmark Channel. Darlene also loved to watch her son play baseball and her grandchildren play soccer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald C. Boyer; and her parents, Wilbert and Elva, nee Barbee, Welsh, Sr.; and a grandson, Trevor Boyer. Darlene is survived by her children, Lori (Rusty) Flesner of Troy, IL, Dana Boyer of Granite City, IL and Ronald (Shawn) Boyer of St. Louis, MO; her grandchildren, Lindsay (Chance) Coleman, Brittany Flesner, Tori Flesner, Haley Flesner, Blake Boyer, Jordyn Boyer, Jaxson Boyer and Grayson Boyer; her great-grandson, Landon Coleman; and her siblings, Wilbert (Sandy) Welsh, Jr., Capt. Mark Steven (Sue) Welsh, USN, and Kim (Curt) Lipe. Memorials may be made to or to St. Louis Children's Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment of remains will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary