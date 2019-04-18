Darlene Marie Kombrink Darlene Marie Kombrink, 81, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born January 5, 1938 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Ellis and Leona (Padgett) Angle. She had worked at International Shoe Company with 20 years of dedicated service as an office manager and retired from the Bank of Edwardsville after many years of service. Darlene enjoyed attending the H.O.P.E. widow's luncheons and Glenview Church of the Nazarene in Glen Carbon. She enjoyed reading, taking care of her yard, mowing, gardening, working puzzles and playing scrabble. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Gene and Terrie Diel of Livingston, Sheila and Mark Hammond of Edwardsville, Kevin and Sheryl Diel of Newton, Alabama and Curtis and Susan Diel of Edwardsville; stepdaughter and spouse, Gail and Mike Matthews of Edwardsville; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; twin sister, Arline White of Caseyville; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands, Hobert Diel, Adrain Wagener and Melvin Kombrink; nine siblings, Gladys, Earl, Gerald "Jerry", Ellis "Junior", Shirley, Ronnie, Orville, Joan and June. Memorials may be made to Glenview Church of the Nazarene or to the and also may be accepted at the funeral home www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral: services will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon with Reverend Richard Unger officiating at Irwin Cahpel, Glen Carbon. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019