RUSSELL - Darlene Russell, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 13, 1939. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home are entrusted with professional services.



