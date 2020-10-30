Darlene Schutzenhofer
September 14, 1930 - October 28, 2020
Fairview Heights, Illinois - Darlene A. Schutzenhofer, nee Gray, Roush, age 90, of Fairview Heights, IL passed away on October 28, 2020.
Darlene was born in East St. Louis, IL on September 14, 1930. She attended St. Phillip's School and St. Theresa's Academy. Darlene worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company before she started her family and became a homemaker.
She was an active member of St. Cyril's Church before moving her home to Fairview Heights in 1971. Since then, Darlene has been a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church (formerly Our Lady of the Assumption Church). She spent countless hours as a member of the St. Ann's Altar Sodality and worked the Friday night bingos. Her true passion was making crafts, especially dressing dolls, and making gift baskets for the church picnics.
Darlene was a true "gift giver". She made sure everyone always had a present to open at Christmas time. She shopped all year long for her gifts and always had her Christmas cards ready to mail early. Bingo was mom's "thing" to do. Darlene loved her nights with her bingo gals.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Alex Schutzenhofer; her first husband of 18 years, Vernal "Chink" Roush; her son, Kevin Roush; her parents, Robert and Sadie Gray; three brothers, Robert (Cecilia) Gray, Melvin (Alice) Gray, Lionel (Joyce) Gray; one sister, Dolores (Patrick) Dennehy; a niece and nephews.
She is survived by her children, Patrick (Dawn) Roush of Caseyville, IL, Debbie (Jim) Morrison of O'Fallon, IL, Karen (Joe) Rittenhouse of Highland, IL, Dennis Schutzenhofer of Fairview Heights, IL, Barbara (Riz Pandy) Schutzenhofer of Escanaba, MI, Scott (Wendy) Schutzenhofer of Eureka, MO, Anna (Roy) Covarrubias of Mesa, AZ, and Anastasia (Greg) Thomas of Rio Rancho, NM; her daughter-in-law, Shelly Roush of O'Fallon, IL; grandchildren, Brandy, Thad, Tyler, Tarryn, Tawney, Allison, Erica, Kimberly, Kyle, David, Dan, Joey, Keely, Jacob, Krista, Doug, Andy, Stephanie, Alex, Danielle, Lindi, Anthony, Elisabeth, Gabryela; and 17 great-grandchildren. Darlene is also survived by many nieces, nephews; and her dear friend, Marlene Schroyer.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to St. Paul's Home and to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Belleville, IL for the exceptional care given to Darlene during her short stay. Also, a special thank you to her personal caregiver and family friend, Pam Swan.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
A procession will leave Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Fr. Nick Junker officiating at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL.
Interment will be held in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.