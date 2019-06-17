Darold Frey Darold W. Frey, age 83, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on September 25, 1935 in Highland, IL died onSaturday, June 15, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mr. Frey was a meat packer at Hunter Packing Company for 20 years and then worked maintenance at Walmart in Belleville, IL for 20 years. He was a member of Holy Trinty Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Darold was a great father and grandfather; he loved attending all of his kids' sporting eventsand taking them fishing. He was preceded in death by his son, David Frey; his parents, Oscar and Marcella, nee Bellm, Frey; his brother, Kenneth Frey; and his sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Wilbert Leroy Dowling. Surviving are his wife, Donna, nee Wodochek, Frey; his three children, Diane (Garland) Zimmerman of Edwardsville, IL, Dawn (Edwin) Albers of St. Louis, MO, and Dennis (Jessica O'Connell) Frey of Belleville, IL; his daughter-in-law, Shawnda Frey of Summerfield, IL; his four grandchildren, Andrew Michael Albers, Marissa Anne Albers, Sarah Elizabeth Zimmerman, and Jeramie (Elizabeth) Williams; his great grandson, Ronan Williams; his sister-in-law, Fran Frey Wilkinson of Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Friends may visit on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL with Father Nick Junker officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 17, 2019