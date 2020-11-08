Darrell Harmon
July 16, 1945 - November 5, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Darrell Lee Harmon, 75, of Belleville, IL, born July 16, 1945, in Washington Park, IL, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Darrell was born in Washington Park, IL. He met the love of his life, Ginny (Virginia Macovey Harmon), at work at Christian Welfare. They spent 48 wonderful years together and created a beautiful family of four kids who blessed them with ten wonderful grandkids. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors, fishing, and being surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Darrell loved to celebrate his birthday yearly with his family, at Lost Valley Lake Resorts, where he would teach the kids how to fish, make smores around the fire and go snipe hunting. He spent his life surrounded by those who loved and adored him.
Darrell is preceded in death by his parents, Randall and Ruth, nee Mizner, Harmon; and a sister, Rose Harmon Shelton.
Surviving are his wife, Virginia "Ginny", nee Macovey, Harmon; four children, Dianna (Phillip) Aubuchon, Martha (Robert) Luster, Thomas (Paula) Harmon, and Matthew (Kayla) Harmon; and ten grandchildren, Brian Aubuchon, Michael Aubuchon, Alania Aubuchon, Makalyn Luster, Makeena Luster, Robert Luster IV, Thomas Harmon Jr., Madison Harmon, Isabella Harmon, and Adaline Harmon; cousins; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
"If others wonder why I'm missin', Just tell 'em I've gone fishin."
Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
.
Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. David Boedeker officiating.
Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.