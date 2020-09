MUSKOPF - Darrell D. Muskopf, 74 of Millstadt, IL passed away at his home on Friday September 18, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Thursday September 24, 2020 at 1pm at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, IL. Hoffen Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed on the funeral home's website. Arrangements handled by Hoffen Funeral Home.



