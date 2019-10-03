|
|
|
NICHOLS- Darrell Glenn Nichols, age 78 of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Christian NE Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday with Father John Beveridge celebrant. Burial will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL. Arr. by Bary Wilson Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019