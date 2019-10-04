|
|
Darrell Glenn Nichols Darrell Glenn Nichols, age 78 of Collinsville, IL, born June 21, 1941 in Dexter, MO, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Christian NE Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Darrell was the owner of Darrell's Barber Shop in Collinsville, IL for over 50 years. Darrell, in addition to giving a haircut, served as the Master of Ceremonies for the countless stories, jokes, and lifechanging events that were discussed in that iconic shop by generations of men and boys. The last 14 of those years, he was joined by his faithful sidekick, Danie Kress. Darrell was an avid hunter, fisherman, and bowled in the Camelot Tuesday Night League for decades. He was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus in Maryville, IL, Looking Glass Corvette Club, and member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville. He cherished his children and grandchildren and left a legacy of kindness on his family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn (nee Murgic) Nichols; parents: Ruby and Ezra (nee Hazlip) Nichols; a brother, Wayne Nichols; and a sister, Velta Rice. He is survived by his children: David (Kristi) Nichols of New Douglas, IL and Cathy (Todd) Sachtleben of Collinsville, IL; three grandchildren: Scott Sachtleben, Anthony "AJ" (Abby) Nichols and Katie Sachtleben; two great grandchildren: Nash Nichols and Colt Nichols; four sisters: Norma (Frank) Avry of Lebanon, IL, Lorna (Tom) Kaiser of Belleville, IL; Bonnie Pajda and Carolyn Wolfson, both of Belleville, IL; numerous nieces and nephews; and special dear friend, Jan Moore. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church or BackStoppers and will be received at the funeral home. Visitation: will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL with a Knights of Columbus Chalice Service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday with Father John Beveridge celebrant. Burial will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019