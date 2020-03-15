|
|
Darrell Routt Darrell A. "Lonnie" Routt, 71, born June 28, 1948 in Hillsboro, MO, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 in New Athens, IL. He was a US Marine Corps veteran and was an HVAC technician at Scott AFB, IL. Mr. Routt was preceded in death by his parents; Darrell B. and Dorothy M. (Gray) Routt, 2 brothers and 1 sister. Lonnie is survived by his wife, Sherry Lynn (Clark) Routt of New Athens, IL, whom he married on April 10, 1979, 4 sons; Darrell C. (Marcie) Routt of Alton, IL, Eric W. (Amy) Routt of Troy, MO, Gavin M. Routt of Edwardsville, IL and Justin C. Routt of Granite City, IL, 2 brothers; Richard (the Late Connie) Routt of Collinsville, IL and Ned Routt of Annapolis, MO, 2 sisters; Dorothy "Dottie" Snow and Mary (Mark) Travers all of St. Louis, MO, 3 grandchildren; Gabrial M Routt, Hailey Routt and Cadence Routt and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , or to the s Project. Condolences may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at United Methodist Church in New Athens, IL. Memorial service: Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at United Methodist Church in New Athens, IL with Rev. Gerald Savage officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO There will be a VFW Post #7710 ritual held at 9 a.m. at the church.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020