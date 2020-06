STEWART - Darrell Glenn Stewart, born on July 5, 1955 in Popular Bluff, Missouri. He departed this world on June 6, 2020 to join his loved ones. A private visitation will be held and a private burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf



