Darryl Fiorina

Darryl Bruce Fiorina Darryl Bruce Fiorina died July 10th at his home in Boulder Creek, CA. He was 70. Known as Darryl to classmates and colleagues, he was Bruce within the family. He was a good and generous man. His hobbies included gourmet cooking, creating stained glass artwork, and model trains. Bruce was born on May 28, 1950 in Belleville, the second of four children to Dominick and Luella (Lolly) Fiorina of New Athens. A gifted pianist who also played first clarinet in the marching band, he graduated near the top of his class at New Athens High School in 1968. Off then to Belleville Jr. College; and on to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Armed with a Bachelor's Degree, his career path led him to Chicago, where he taught chemistry; and San Francisco, winning accolades as a medical malpractice investigator and supervisor. He retired after 25 years at NorCal Insurance. Darryl and his life partner, Gary Lehner, enjoyed international travel; visiting 29 countries, including Thailand, Bali, and Italy. They were avid outdoorsmen; camping and nature became a second home. Bruce was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his life partner, mother, brothers Steve (Barb) of San Diego, Darcy (Jan) of Marissa, sister Jane of Lebanon; and scores of cousins, nieces and nephews, who remember his warmth and colorful stories. His ashes are being spread at Big Sur, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store