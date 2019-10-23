|
Dartha Waldron Dartha Waldron, 86, of Caseyville, Illinois, passed away Monday, October 21st, 2019 in Belleville, Illinois. She was born July 29th 1933 in Nolensville, Tennessee to Jesse C. and Gladys M. (Keyt) Polk. Dartha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James W. Waldron, to whom she was married to for 61 years. She is survived by Jeanette (Shawn) Dunsworth of Farmington, Missouri, Reda Waldron of Caseyville, Illinois, and Byron Waldron of Caseyville, Illinois,three grandchildren; Spring Brewer, Dwayne Bateman, and Hailey Dunsworth as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dartha was an Accountant with Petty-Klein Hearing Aide, she was a member of the Collinsville Church of Christ, and TOPS Inc., as an Illinois Coordinator for 30 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Donor's Choice. Visitation: Visitation will be Thursday, October 24th, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral will begin at 12:00 pm on Thursday, October 24th 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois with burial following in Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019