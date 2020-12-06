1/1
Darwin Albert Novak Jr.
1935 - 2020
Darwin Albert Novak, Jr.
November 25, 1935 - December 1, 2020
Chesterfield, Missouri - Novak, Darwin Albert, Jr. 85, of Chesterfield, Missouri, passed away on December 1, 2020. Loving husband of 59 years to Carol Novak (nee Stephany), loving father of Robert (Mary) and Linda (John); adoring grandfather of Emily, Katie and Chris Novak and James and Ben Bernardy; dear brother to Lou Ann Niemann; dear brother-in-law to Sue (Ron) Walker; dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Darwin was born in Quincy, IL to the late Darwin and Mildred Novak.
After receiving the Albert C. Murphy full scholarship to Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, he graduated with a BS in Chemical Engineering. Washington University awarded him with an MS and Doctor of Science in Chemical Engineering. Darwin had a 28 year career with Monsanto. Dar has been a member of the American Chemical Society, American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the National Society of Professional Engineers.
Darwin has been an active member of Second Baptist Church, enjoyed singing in the choir, and served as moderator for the church council for two years and as a co-superintendent of the children's Sunday school program.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Second Baptist Church in Richmond Heights, MO would be appreciated.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
