Darwin L. Kraft Darwin L. Kraft, 83, of Smithton, IL, born Tuesday, June 30, 1936, in Belleville, IL, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O Fallon, IL. Darwin worked as a Chemical Engineer for Petrolite Corporation. He was a member of Signal Hill Lutheran Church and a member of Washington University Alumni. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy J. nee Launius Kraft, father, Edward Kraft, mother, Rose nee Chaloupecky Kraft. Surviving are his children, Lisa deBeaumont (Trini) of San Diego, CA, Todd Kraft (Ed) of St. Louis, MO, Rebecca (Arthur) Fudge of Smithton, IL, Karl Eric (Susan) Kraft of Belleville, IL, brother, Edwin (Patty) Kraft of FL, grandchildren, Dawson deBeaumont, Cameron deBeaumont, Luke Fudge, Kimberly Fudge, Nick Kraft, Jackson Kraft, and Aiden Kraft. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the St. Louis National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, St. Louis, MO 63122 Funeral: A private graveside service will be held. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 8, 2020.