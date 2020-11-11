Darwin Newgent, Sr.
February 13, 1925 - November 9, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Darwin L. Newgent, Sr., 95 of Belleville, IL died peacefully at his home on November 9, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on February 13, 1925 in East St. Louis, IL to Herbert and Lola (Radford) Newgent. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marion (Coker) Newgent, and second wife Audrey (Turner) Newgent, brothers; Robert, Herbert, David and Gale Newgent and sisters; Juanita Hudson and Helen Louise Wells; grandson, Mike Crowell and step-grandson, Alex Combs in addition to his step-children: Pat, Penny, Pam, Danny and Dale Combs and his son-in-law, Rex Jackson.
Darwin is survived by his son, Corky (Sue) Newgent, daughters; Elaine Nolkamper and Kathy (Roman) Stolcis, his step-son, David Combs, his grandchildren; Teresa (Greg) Ratermann, Michelle (Shawn) Trollard, Corey (Casey) Newgent, Christopher Newgent, Dale Ann Crowell his step-grandson, Adam Combs and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Darwin worked at Monsanto for forty years after serving in World War II in the United States Navy. He will be laid to rest in honor at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in a private service. Memorial contributions may be made to BJC Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hoffenfh.com
.