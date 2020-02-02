|
ROACH- Darwin Everett Roach, age 79, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with Pastor Jerry Darden officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020