Daryl Denbow Daryl R. Denbow, age 59, of Caseyville, IL born on December 15, 1959 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Daryl was a United States Army Veteran. He was a loving husband, father and grandpa. Daryl enjoyed riding his motorcycle, Cardinal baseball, Green Bay Packers football and watching television. His greatest joy was his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, Ronnie and Sybil Denbow, nee Cox; his sister, Ronetta Denbow; his mother in-law, Shirley King; and his nephews, Derrick Blaylock and Bradley Martin. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Alice L. Denbow, nee Dudley; his daughter, Julie (Jeff) Wilkinson, nee Denbow of Collinsville, IL; his grandchildren, Damien, Nicholas, Kennedy, Jace and Jaxon; his bonus grandchildren, Lauren, Falando, Anfrinee, Arriana and Brezi; his siblings, Faron Denbow (Lisa) of Granite City, IL, Rick Denbow (Denise) of Caseyville, IL, Lyn (Scott) Crowell of New Douglas, IL, Shane (Stacey) Denbow of Troy, IL, Eddie "Tim" (Lisa) Hodge of Fairview Heights, IL, Gary (Michelle) Denbow of Collinsville, IL, Stacy (Kristen) Denbow of Squaw Valley, CA, and Sue Bracken-Schuster of Highland, IL; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Debbie (Jerry) Blaylock, Richard (Kathy) Dudley, Kelly (William) Underwood, Chris King, and Kim (Chuck) Martin; his father-in-law, Floyd King; and his special friends, Vickie Denbow Hamm and Billy Birkla. Daryl is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: A Celebration of Life will be held at the Caseyville Moose Lodge #4, Caseyville, IL on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019