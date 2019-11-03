|
Dave Murphy Dave Murphy, 68, of Carmel, Ind., passed away on October 22, 2019. He had an amazing and deep love for his wife, his life, his children, and friends. He believed he was funny and on rare occasions, his family agreed. He is survived by his beautiful wife Lee Murphy, his son Patrick Murphy, his son Jack Murphy married to Rachel Schwartzman Murphy, his grandchildren Chai and Rory, and his daughter Erin Murphy Fischer. In addition, he is survived by his incredible mother, Eva Lee Murphy, his brother Paul Murphy married to Pam Murphy, his nephew Chad Murphy married to Rachel Crain Murphy, and their children Patricia, Tucker and Dakota, his nephew Ryan Murphy married to Melissa Murphy, and their two children Carlie and Peyten. With complete confidence, we know he is sitting with his father Jack Murphy, our Aunt Sandy, Grandma Jane, Grandpa Henry and his favorite four-legged companion - his dog Aspen. Many of you have asked how to honor him with a contribution. Long before he passed, he was deeply and often privately involved in supporting our troops. He asked that if you would like to do something in his name that you would consider a donation to the Indiana National Guard Relief Fund. This fund helps service members and their families directly, and nothing would make him happier to know that we are supporting the men and women who serve us so generously. Services: We will have a celebration of life for him, accompanied by a solemn promise not to have a funeral, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Village of West Clay from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Meeting House in Carmel, IN. Please do not wear black but do consider applying waterproof mascara. We plan to share stories and celebrate a life well lived. We are certain he would hate all of this attention, but we are anxious to show him our gratitude for building the best life for us all. After the winter passes, his wife, children, and grandchildren will travel to his favorite places in Colorado to spread his ashes. We know he will be there every step of the way.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019