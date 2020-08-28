1/1
David Bivins
1944 - 2020
David Bivins David R. Bivins, 76 years of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Dupo, IL. passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Cape Coral Hospital in Cape Coral, FL. He was born May 11, 1944, in East St. Louis, IL. David was retired from the Norfolk Southern Railroad having worked from 1968-2000. He was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Cape Coral, FL. He was a 1962 graduate of Dupo High School. David was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving from 1963-1967 having toured in Okinawa and Tripoli Libya. David enjoyed camping, traveling, fishing, family reunions and listening to Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire and Alabama. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna L. Bivins, nee Beck, his parents, Porter R. Jr., and Elizabeth A., nee Mallett, Bivins, his daughter, Lisa M. George, his sister, Barbara A. Moore, his daughter-in-law, Sandi L. Bivins, nee Foster and his son-in-law, Glen George. Surviving are his wife, Kathy A. Bivins of Cape Coral, FL., his children, Duane (Linda) Bivins, David (Amanda) Bivins, Marc Bivins and Matt Bivins all of Dupo, IL., his grandchildren, Donna (Greg) George, Brian, David, Andrew and Adam Bivins, Zac Kemp, Chris (Aimee) Bivins Jr., and Alex (James) Hall, his 7 great grandchildren, his brother, Richard A. Bivins, his sister, Kathy (Scott) Raitt, his aunt, Rosemary Ferry along with other relatives and friends. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, #5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL. 62062. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Visitation: will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Per the governor's current capacity restrictions, the funeral home staff will monitor and allow up to 25 people in the funeral home at one time. Service: Private family mass will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo, IL., with Fr. Linus Umoren, officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Leesman Funeral Home Dupo, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Leesman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Leesman Funeral Home
326 South Main
Dupo, IL 62239
618-286-4511
