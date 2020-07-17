1/1
David Blue
David Blue David C. Blue, 63, of Mascoutah, Illinois passed away Sunday, April 19th, 2020. He was born September 5th, 1956 to Donald and Dana (Barton) Blue. David was a Union Carpenter for 35 years before his retirement in 2011. David was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Denise Settles, his Mother-in-law Jennie Gabel, Sisters-in-law Susan Mullaney and Katie Gabel, and an aunt, Nell Ferrell. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Ruth A. Blue whom he married June 10, 1977 in Belleville, IL. Son, Dave (Missy) Blue of St. Peters, Missouri, Daughter, Katie (Chris) Mense of Mascoutah, Illinois, grandchildren; Brody John, Grady James, and Finn Blue Mense, brothers; Donald (Ruth) Blue of Golconda, Illinois, Dan (Jodee) Blue of Millstadt, Illinois, a sister, Debbie (Dennis) Mernick of Belleville, Illinois, an aunt Betty Vickers of Millstadt, Illinois, brothers-in-law, Charlie Settles of Marissa, Illinois, Bud (Kelli) Gabel of Gloucester, Virginia, and Sisters-in-law; Dee Gabel of Lebanon, Illinois, Julie (Tony) Parks of Effingham, Illinois, and Patty (Phillip) Elmore of Beaverdam, Virginia. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. David was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, making crappie jigs and hunting. He loved being in the outdoors, especially at Reelfoot Lake, Tennessee, and Lake Okeechobee, Florida. He taught his grandsons about fishing and hunting every chance he got. Memorial Gathering will be Saturday, July 18 th 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Service: Graveside will be Saturday, July 18 th , 2020 at 11:00 am at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
