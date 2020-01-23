|
|
David Bohn David L. Bohn, 67, of Cahokia, Illinois, born January 17, 1952 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. David was a piping designer. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, IL and a 4th Degree member of the the Knights of Columbus Leo Jerome Assembly 1666 of Cahokia, IL. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Bohn, nee Marikos; his father, Robert Bohn; his step mother, Mary Alice Lynn-Bohn, nee Rudy; and a brother, Michael Bohn. Surviving are his wife, Vickie Bohn, nee Stroup; his children, Michelle (Jon Meade) Bohn of San Marcos, TX, Melanie (Chris) Wood of Dupo, IL, and Michael Bohn of Cahokia, IL; a granddaughter, Nola Bohn; three brothers, Robbie Bohn of San Diego, CA, Tony (Liz) Bohn of St. Louis, MO, and Tim (Michelle) Bohn of Dupo, IL; a step brother, Charles (Delinda) Lynn of Texas; four sisters, Barbara (Denny) Valentin of Highland, IL, Linda (Tom) Lenz of Waterloo, IL, Jennifer (Jason) Roberts of Wichita, KS, and Denise Bohn of California; and three step sisters, Alice (Michael) Snell of Imperial, MO, Connie (Bud Schmidt) Sexton of Cape Girardeau, MO, and Marcia Adele of Scott City, MO. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at ABTA.org. In following David's wishes, his body was to be cremated. Service: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, Illinois, with Father Linus Umoren officiating. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020