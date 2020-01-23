Home

POWERED BY

Services
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bohn


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Bohn Obituary
David Bohn David L. Bohn, 67, of Cahokia, Illinois, born January 17, 1952 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. David was a piping designer. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, IL and a 4th Degree member of the the Knights of Columbus Leo Jerome Assembly 1666 of Cahokia, IL. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Bohn, nee Marikos; his father, Robert Bohn; his step mother, Mary Alice Lynn-Bohn, nee Rudy; and a brother, Michael Bohn. Surviving are his wife, Vickie Bohn, nee Stroup; his children, Michelle (Jon Meade) Bohn of San Marcos, TX, Melanie (Chris) Wood of Dupo, IL, and Michael Bohn of Cahokia, IL; a granddaughter, Nola Bohn; three brothers, Robbie Bohn of San Diego, CA, Tony (Liz) Bohn of St. Louis, MO, and Tim (Michelle) Bohn of Dupo, IL; a step brother, Charles (Delinda) Lynn of Texas; four sisters, Barbara (Denny) Valentin of Highland, IL, Linda (Tom) Lenz of Waterloo, IL, Jennifer (Jason) Roberts of Wichita, KS, and Denise Bohn of California; and three step sisters, Alice (Michael) Snell of Imperial, MO, Connie (Bud Schmidt) Sexton of Cape Girardeau, MO, and Marcia Adele of Scott City, MO. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at ABTA.org. In following David's wishes, his body was to be cremated. Service: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, Illinois, with Father Linus Umoren officiating. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -