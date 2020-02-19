Home

Chaplain David Booth Chaplain David A. Booth, 62, of O'Fallon, IL, born Saturday, February 15, 1958 in Belleville, IL, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. Chaplain David was a member of Gateway Christian Church also a Chaplain with H.C.M.A. and former member of Tancrad Chapter Demolay. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Booth; mother Louise M., nee Cook, Garland; brother, Thomas Edward Booth; father-in-law, John Meyer. Surviving are his wife, Phyllis R., nee Meyer, Booth of O'Fallon, IL; brother, Paul (Christine) Booth of Belleville, IL; mother-in-law, Helen Meyer of Warrensburg, MO; aunt, Jeanette Wadsworth of Swansea, IL; cousins, Steven Milligan and Karen Kirby; brother-in-law, Ryan & Joanna Meyer and family; and thanks to all the special caregivers. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to H.C.M.A. (Health Care Chaplain Ministry Association.) Visitation: Visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL and from 9:00 - 11:00 am, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Gateway Christian Church in St. Louis, MO. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Gateway Christian Church, St. Louis, MO, with Pastor Karl Schad officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Liberty Cemetery, Warrensburg, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020
