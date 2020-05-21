David Bostick
David Bostick David Bostick, 63, of Millstadt, IL, born Saturday, June 16, 1956 in Belleville, IL, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence in Millstadt, IL. David was a self-employed building contractor whom loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette, nee Pennell, Bostick. Surviving are his wife, Vicky S., nee Habermehl, Bostick of Millstadt, IL; children, James E. Bostick of Millstadt, IL, Tiffany K. (Jessy) Hassard of Millstadt, IL, Reneé C. (Ben) Theis of Millstadt, IL; father, Earl H. Bostick of Belleville, IL; brothers, Ralph (Julie) Bostick of St. Louis, MO, Steven (Jessie) Bostick of Millstadt, IL, Terry Bostick of Belleville, IL, Glen (Cindy) Bostick of Columbia, IL; sister-in-law, Debbie (Wes) Mundy of Waterloo, IL; grandchildren, Gabby Theis, Logan Hassard Jordyn Hassard and Wyatt Theis; aunts, uncles dear nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends; lifelong friend Dale (Sherri) Paule of Millstadt, IL. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Funeral: Private family services with Ron Habermehl officiating.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 21, 2020.
