BOSWORTH - David Allen "Boz" Bosworth, 73, of Granite City, Illinois and formerly of O'Fallon, MO passed away September 10, 2019. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4-8pm where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019. Burial with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019