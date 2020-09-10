David Bridick David Terry Bridick, 60, of Madison, Illinois, born June 29, 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Gateway Regional Hospital, Granite City, Illinois. David was formerly employed by the City of Madison and enjoyed doing odd jobs around the city with friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary, nee Mega, Bridick; two brothers, Thomas and wife Jeanne, nee Proffitt, Bridick and Daniel Bridick; and a niece, Susan Blacharczyk. Surviving are three nieces, Lori (Michael) Henderson of Granite City, IL, Cindy (Patrick) Delaney of Sauget, IL, and Yvonne (Chris) Lait of Mercer, PA; a nephew, Kevin (Cindy) Bridick of Arnold, MO; an aunt, Helen Valencia of California; his two best buddies, Maurice and Jethro, whom he loved to spend time with; and several nieces and nephews. His nieces would like to extend a big thank you to the friends and family members that looked after him and took care of him over the years. Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois was entrusted with his care and will arrange for a private cremation.