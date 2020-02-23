|
SCHMIERBACH- David C. Schmierbach, 75, of Swansea, Illinois, passed away February 16th, 2020. He was born January 14th, 1945 in Belleville, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Monday, February 24th, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral will be at 12:00 pm Monday, February 24th, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Burial will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020