David CashenSeptember 21, 1959 - October 31, 2020Maryville, Illinois - David Benjamin Cashen, 61, of Collinsville Illinois, passed away on October 31st, 2020.David was born September 21st, 1959 in Granit City, Illinois, to Robert Allen and Christine Marie (nee Moser) Cashen, who preceded him in death.David is survived by four brothers: Terry Cashen, John Cashen, Bill Cashen, and Tim Cashen, daughters: Natalie and Amelia.David cherished his time with his family, and friends. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. His love for his family and for his country will not be forgotten. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.Memorial donations in David's honor can be made to Disabled American Veterans.9700 Page Ave Suite 101 RM#1-096, St. Louis, MO 63132(314) 253-4429Graveside committal and burial took place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery 2900 Sheridan Rd, St. Louis, MO 63125.