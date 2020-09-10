David Chickering

1/
CHICKERING - David I. Chickering, 83, of Columbia, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at The Arbors at Parkway Gardens - Fairview Heights in Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will be, at Friday, September 11, 2020, 9:00 am - 11:00 am at Life Community Church, Columbia, IL. Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am, at the church. Interment in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, IL. Lawlor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

