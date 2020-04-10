|
David Copperns David P. Coppens, 78, of Collinsville, IL, was born on April 13, 1941, in Moline, IL., passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home. Dave worked for the Department of the Army Civil Service in St. Louis. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and belonged to the amateur Philatelic Association. On October 9, 1965, he married Mary Sue Coppens nee Pierce, who survives him. Besides his wife, Dave is survived by his son, Peter S. Coppens (Fiancée Diane Rakers) of Collinsville, IL and daughter Stacey L. Coppens of Sarasota, FL. His sisters and brother, Kay (George) Dellos of Osprey, FL, Connie (Jim) Dolan of Scottsdale, AZ and Paul Coppens (Partner Donnalee Shawkilbury) of Nashua, NH. His sister in law, Janet (Mike) O'Neill. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Dave was proceeded in death by his parents, Charles and Madeline nee DeWaelsche, Coppens; In-laws George and Dorothy, nee Spiess, Pierce; Sister in Law, Nina Coppens. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. John's Community Care of Collinsville, IL and Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice, of Fairview Heights, IL for their care and concern for Dave and his family. Memorials can made to St. John's Community Care of Collinsville or Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice, of Fairview Heights. The family has requested that all memorials be sent to the Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home 515 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL 62234. Funeral: The family has requested no visitation or service. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hakassly.com.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020