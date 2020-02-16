|
David Culpepper David Lee Culpepper, age 71, of Shiloh, IL, born September 11, 1948, in East St. Louis, IL, died on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, following a brief illness. David graduated St. John Francis Regis, 1962; Assumption High School, 1966; SIUE, BS in Business, 1974 (Deans List). David worked in Freight Sales at McBride & Son's Trucking, Campbell's 66 Trucking, and Consolidated Freightways. David was self-employed for the past 25 years as the ultimate home rehabber, and part-time delivery person for Napa-McKay Auto Parts. David was a free spirit, his smile would light up a room, and the party began. He loved baseball, excelled in football throughout High School. Favorite past times were fishing, hanging out in Soulard, he was always singing, esp. Bob Dylan. Blessed with hundreds of friends, and was always up for an engaging conversation which usually ended with defending his position as being right. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vaughn and Mary (Hohe) Culpepper; and his sister Sandra (Culpepper) Higgins, two brothers, Frederick and Edward Culpepper. He is survived by his nephew, Christopher Kiersch (Debbie (Dear) Klingler) of St. Louis, MO; niece, Julia (Robert) Kicielinski of Belleville, IL; great nephew, Tyler Kiersch of St. Louis, MO; former wife and dear friend Pamela Knoche Culpepper of St. Louis, MO; many loving cousins, and was a dearest friend to all. Arrangements handled by Kalmer Memorial Services, per David's wishes, cremation, and a Celebration of Life to be held with family and friends. For full Obituary, please visit kalmermemorialservices.com. In lieu of flowers, Donations in David's honor made be made to Heartland Hospice Care or the . David Lee, the Renaissance Man A man with the smile that would lure you in, eyes that sparkled and the stories would begin, If he took you in as his friend, there's nothing he would not do, Although if he told you I'll be there at 1, you would expect him closer to 2. David lived life on his own terms, his friends and family were his biggest concerns, Now if he didn't care for someone, he'd let it be known, and then it was best if you left him alone. To him a man was measured by his word, loyal to a fault, he'd put the needs of other's first, and was always one to offer you his help, ask nothing in return, it was amazing and absurd. The love he had for his sister Sandy, it was something to admire, they were two pea's in a pod, and when they started singing their songs, it was an East St. Louis choir. David (my uncle) is a person who wasn't afraid of dying, He admired family and friends, and wasn't ashamed of crying. Never did complain about what he didn't have, Only a little bit if his beer was empty, and you weren't buying. 71 years may seem like a short life to you, But David touched so many souls, and now he's dancing in heaven, Listening to Bob Dylan, and having a drink or two. Thank you David Lee Culpepper, God broke the mold when he blessed us with a beautiful character like you. -Chris Kiersch Kalmer Memorial Services
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020