David Dorries David James Dorries was born on September 3, 1953 in St. Louis, Missouri, to David and Joan Dorries (nee Abernathy). He passed away June 3, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois. Dave attended the University of Missouri and graduated with a teaching degree. He worked for PPG Industries for 30 years as a sales representative. His career allowed him and his family to live in many different cities, including St. Joseph, Mo., Clarksville, Tenn., Peoria, Ill., and Grand Rapids, Mich. After retirement, he went to graduate school at McKendree University to become certified as a Special Education Teacher. The latter half of his career was spent doing what he dearly loved --working with students with Special Needs. Dave was an incredibly gifted artist, and had tremendous passion for music (It had to be loud!), sports, and politics. He could be seen working in the yard whenever the sun was shining. Dave's best times were "Moira Mondays," as he called them, when he could be with his granddaughter. His enthusiasm for learning, teaching, and speaking on topics he was passionate about, was contagious to all those around him. He was a proud supporter of Belleville PTOEC & Illinois Special Olympics. He was preceded in death by his parents David and Joan Dorries. He was the beloved husband of Mary Morrin Dorries (nee Wilson), whom he married on June 4, 1977; loving father to Andrew Dorries and Sally (Ryan) Scannell, and dear grandfather of Moira Scannell and step-grandfather of Leyla Scannell; dear brother of Susan (Mark) Brammeier, Dennis Dorries, Daniel (Diane) Dorries and Jeffrey (Kelli) Dorries; brother in law to John J. (Janice) Wilson, and Edward J. (Suzanne) Wilson. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and friends. Memorials can be made to the Colleen Nesbit Memorial Foundation to serve families and individuals in challenging situations or to The Andrew Dorries Special Needs Trust. Post your condolences and memories of Dave at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Memorial Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm 8:00 pm, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, following the CDC gathering guidelines. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.