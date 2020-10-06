Rev. David Duffield Rev. David Lee Duffield, age 72, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, MO. David was born on November 17, 1947 in Chanute, KS, a son of the late Emery and Flossie Mae (McDaniel) Duffield. On July 30, 1967, David married Eileen Elkins, the love of his life in Collinsville, IL. David was a faithful member of New Rivers Assembly of God in Maryville, IL. He was mentored by Pastor Dee Lynn of River of Life Assembly of God in Worden, IL and by Pastor Kevin Wilson of New Rivers Assembly of God in Maryville, IL. He retired as a supervisor from Granite City Steel in 2003 after thirty-six years of dedicated service. David was a Green Bay Packers fan and he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, hunting, fishing, boating and water skiing. His greatest joy was going to church to serve the Lord and spending time with his family. David loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers, Leslie and Loren Duffield. He is survived by his devoted wife of fifty-three years, Eileen Duffield of Granite City, IL; loving children, Bob (Tina) Duffield of Granite City, IL, Jarrod (Lorraine) Duffield of Las Vegas, NV and Jessica Duffield of Redlands, CA; proud grandfather to Joshua, Matthew, Sean, Zachary, Arwen, Aiden and Abram; proud great-grandfather to Max; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to New Rivers Assembly of God, 2620 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Donations will be accepted at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com
. Serevice: In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at New Rivers Assembly of God in Maryville, IL, with Pastor Kevin Wilson officiating.