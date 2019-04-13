David Harry Favre David Favre, Sr. 85, of Freeburg, IL. Born December 13, 1933, in Coulterville, IL, died peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home in Freeburg, Illinois surrounded by his family. David was the former owner of Dave's Ford Ranch in Freeburg, IL. He served two terms as Mayor of Freeburg, IL. He belonged to the Masonic Lodge of Freeburg and Freeburg Chamber of Commerce and was past president of The Freeburg Rotary. He was the former owner of Litt'l Nikki's Barbeque wherehe did numerous barbeques as fundraisers for various individuals and organizations. Preceding him in death were his parents, Harry and Cordelia Favre,nee Hammack,a son-in-law David M. Etling and a great-granddaughter, Cordelia Askins. Surviving are his wife Ingrid L. Favre, six children: Michelle (Jim) Feurer, Davida Favre, Robin (Roger) Skaer, Jo Dee Favre (Denys), David (Sarah) Favre, Todd (Sharon) Favre and a brother Donavan Favre. His grandchildren; Jenny (Leon) Furtak, David Etling, Heidi (Ryan) Devine, Holly (Rob) Wallace, Nikolaus (Anna) Skaer, Abbey (Adam) Payne, Justin (Julie) Wakefield, Lea, AlexanderJones (Rachel James), Claudia (Andrew) Carberry, David (Lauren) Favre, Jesse Favre, and Ben (Ashley) Favre. His great-grandchildren; Ivan, Lilly, Brett and DylanFurtak, Harrison and Claudia Devine, Simera Askins and Greta Wallace, Blaise and Gannon Wakefield, Sebastian and KolesonSkaer, Blyss and Dahlia Payne, Emma Qualls, Julian Phillips, and Holden Favre. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or The Online condolences may be expressed at www.creasonfuneralhome.com Service: A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 8 A.M. to 11 A.M. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 7 N Belleville St, Freeburg, IL 62243. All other funeral services are private.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary