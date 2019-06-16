|
DAVID GIESE- David E. Giese, age 82, of Glen Carbon, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral chapel. Interment will be in Lyman Township Cemetery in Roberts, IL, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 16, 2019
