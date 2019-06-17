David E. Giese David E. Giese, age 82, of Glen Carbon, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Meridian Village, Glen Carbon, IL. David was born in Roberts, IL, a son of the late Kenneth Giese and Opal (Waymire) Giese. In 1958 while serving in the United States Army, David married F. Jane McNeil, the love of his life. He was a member of Central Christian Church, Granite City, IL. David was employed in the banking industry and was a tax preparer for many years. He was an officer of the local Optimist club and volunteered for the Boy Scouts organization. David enjoyed being outdoors, working in his yard. He also enjoyed spending time at Branson and Silver Dollar City, his favorite destinations. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Schuler. He is survived by his devoted wife, Jane Giese; loving sons, Dan (Vivian) Giese of Kentucky, Steve (Marsha) Giese of Virginia and Mark Giese of Illinois; dear sister, Ruth Pelkey of Indiana; proud grandfather to six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to St. John's Community Care Adult Day Care or to Central Christian Church. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Visitation: will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Funeral: In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral chapel, with Pastor Derrell Brame officiating. Interment will be in Lyman Township Cemetery, Roberts, IL, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.



